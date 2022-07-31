MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers' Josh Hader Receiving Interest Ahead of Deadline

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, teams around the league are reportedly checking in on the availability of one of the best relievers in the majors.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Milwaukee Brewers are receiving calls from teams interested in trading for closer Josh Hader. Heyman added that there's "no indication" Hader is actually available, but the Brewers "seem willing to listen" to offers.

Hader leads MLB with 29 saves entering Sunday. He got off to an incredible start to the 2022 season in which he didn't allow an earned run in the first two months, putting together a run of 40 straight scoreless appearances dating back to last year. However, he hasn't been his usual dominant self in his most recent outings.

In the month of July, Hader has an ERA of 12.54. He gave up three homers and six runs in a blown save against the San Francisco Giants on July 15. His season ERA has ballooned to 4.24 to go with a 1-4 record and 59 strikeouts in 34 innings.

A three-time NL Reliever of the Year, Hader has been a star out of the bullpen since his major league debut in 2017. The 28-year-old has a career ERA of 2.48 with 541 strikeouts in 316.1 innings.

Milwaukee is in first place in the NL Central with a 57-44 record, four games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers are seeking their fifth consecutive win in Sunday's series finale against the Boston Red Sox. It would be a massive surprise to see the team part with its four-time All-Star closer in the midst of a pennant race.