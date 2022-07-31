England Fans Rejoice After Beating Germany to Win 2022 Women's Euro Final

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

It's finally home. Chloe Kelly brought it there.

The English midfielder poked home a scramble in front of the net in the second period of overtime to secure England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Women's Euro final, marking the first European championship in the history of English soccer for either the men and women.

Before Sunday, the English women had finished as the runners-up twice in the Euros (1984, 2009). Ending that drought made Kelly the toast of Twitter after the match:

And all of that in front of the home fans at Wembley Stadium. Truly an iconic moment for English football.

It appeared that much of the praise for the English woman was going to go to Ella Toone after her brilliant goal in the 62nd minute opened the scoring:

That's how you make an impact after just being subbed into the game. And the pass from Keira Walsh was something to behold as well.

That lead wouldn't last long, however, as Lina Magull equalized in the 79th minute on the back of some beautiful build-up play from Germany:

After 10 minutes of deadlock, the game headed to extra time, and it looked as though penalties might be on the docket.

But Kelly put an end to that, and to England's title drought at the Euros in the process.

Welcome home.