    England Fans Rejoice After Beating Germany to Win 2022 Women's Euro Final

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 31, 2022

    AP Photo/Rui Vieira

    It's finally home. Chloe Kelly brought it there.

    The English midfielder poked home a scramble in front of the net in the second period of overtime to secure England's 2-1 victory over Germany in the Women's Euro final, marking the first European championship in the history of English soccer for either the men and women.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    CHLOE KELLY PUTS IT AWAY IN EXTRA TIME FOR ENGLAND!! <a href="https://t.co/jhzw8Lyu1l">pic.twitter.com/jhzw8Lyu1l</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ENGLAND ARE CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE 🏠 <a href="https://t.co/9B9Dggzivd">pic.twitter.com/9B9Dggzivd</a>

    Before Sunday, the English women had finished as the runners-up twice in the Euros (1984, 2009). Ending that drought made Kelly the toast of Twitter after the match:

    Joe Prince-Wright @JPW_NBCSports

    Iconic goal and celebration, Chloe Kelly. Epic.

    Kathryn Batte @KathrynBatte

    Chloe Kelly used to get the bus to Wembley on FA Cup final day, buy a programme and then get the bus home. She's just scored at Wembley in a Euros final. Drink it in.

    Rich Laverty @RichJLaverty

    ENGLAND LEAD. THE SHIRT IS OFF. CHLOE KELLY JUST MADE HERSELF A HERO.

    Ty Schalter @tyschalter

    Chloe Kelly grabbing the hem of her jersey, looking back and waiting for the official goal signal, and THEN popping it off and waving it is just incredible showmanship

    Katie Barnes @katie_barnes3

    Chloe Kelly celebrating like it’s 1999 hit me in the feels. Women’s soccer has come a long way.

    danielle slaton @daniellevslaton

    Oh my…that determination from Chloe Kelly. The lights have come on, dinner has been served, mom called out hours ago but finally it’s coming home. Move over <a href="https://twitter.com/brandichastain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brandichastain</a>, we’ve got another incredible sports bra celebration as England wins the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WEURO2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WEURO2022</a> Well deserved.

    Ameé Ruszkai @ameeruszkai

    Absolutely made up for Chloe Kelly. A year ago, she was on the sidelines with an ACL injury that ruled her out of the Olympics after a career-best season. She just scored the winner in a Women's Euros final to deliver England's women's team their first ever major title. Insane

    Kathryn Batte @KathrynBatte

    Where do you want your statue Chloe Kelly?

    And all of that in front of the home fans at Wembley Stadium. Truly an iconic moment for English football.

    It appeared that much of the praise for the English woman was going to go to Ella Toone after her brilliant goal in the 62nd minute opened the scoring:

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    ELLA TOONE SUBS ON AND PUTS ENGLAND AHEAD WITHIN MINUTES WITH A CHIP OVER THE KEEPER!!!! <a href="https://t.co/UN6BE2lG7c">pic.twitter.com/UN6BE2lG7c</a>

    Raheem Sterling @sterling7

    Composure 10/10 <a href="https://twitter.com/ellatoone99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ellatoone99</a>

    Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker

    Woah. What a finish from <a href="https://twitter.com/ellatoone99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ellatoone99</a>. Beautifully done. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

    Tom Garry @TomJGarry

    Walsh comes up with the pass of the tournament. What an assist, and what a finish from Toone. <a href="https://twitter.com/TeleFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeleFootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lionesses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lionesses</a>

    Terry Flewers @terryflewers

    One of the best finishes you will ever see in a major cup final! Take a bow Toone!

    Caoimhe O'Neill @CaoimheSport

    WOW. WE ARE IN THE PRESENCE OF GREATNESS. ELLA TOONE!!!!!!

    Liam Twomey @liam_twomey

    A technically flawless goal. Amazing pass from Walsh, incredibly composed finish from Toone

    That's how you make an impact after just being subbed into the game. And the pass from Keira Walsh was something to behold as well.

    That lead wouldn't last long, however, as Lina Magull equalized in the 79th minute on the back of some beautiful build-up play from Germany:

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    GERMANY RIGHT BACK IN IT 🤯<br><br>MAGULL TIES IT! <a href="https://t.co/n1wyOsBETx">pic.twitter.com/n1wyOsBETx</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Lina Magull's celebration after scoring the equalizer against England 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/igH35oziia">pic.twitter.com/igH35oziia</a>

    After 10 minutes of deadlock, the game headed to extra time, and it looked as though penalties might be on the docket.

    But Kelly put an end to that, and to England's title drought at the Euros in the process.

    Welcome home.

