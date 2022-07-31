WWE Rumors on SummerSlam Producers, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky's Name Change

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

With SummerSlam in the books, we now have more information on the behind-the-scenes machinations of the event's booking decisions.

Fightful Select provided the producers for each match on the card:

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch: TJ Wilson

Logan Paul vs. The Miz: Shane Helms

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory: Adam Pearce

The Mysterios vs. Judgement Day: Jamie Noble

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin: Chris Parks

The Usos vs. The Street Profits: Shawn Daivari

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey: Petey Williams

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar: Michael Hayes

Credit is where credit is due: The producers behind SummerSlam put together a wild, entertaining show from the opening bell of Belair vs. Lynch to the chaotic closing bell of Reigns vs. Lesnar. The entire show felt unpredictable and fresh despite not a single title changing hands or surprise result aside from perhaps Morgan's win over Rousey.

As far as one of the biggest storylines that did not take place inside the ring, we also have news on the new stable of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io Sharai.

Well, the artist formerly known as Io Sharai. Fightful Select reported Sharai will now go by the name of Iyo Sky as she makes her main roster debut.

There was confusion among fans watching the SummerSlam event as Corey Graves used the name Iyo Sky on multiple occasions. It appeared to be a mistake on Graves' part because Sky's tron still used the Io Sharai name, but Fightful's reporting indicates a name change is in the offing. The mistake was, perhaps, on the part of the production team—or simply an oversight behind the scenes in not updating Sky's tron for her debut.

Bringing Kai back into the fold was Triple H's first major roster move since taking over as head of creative and talent relations in wake of Vince McMahon's departure. Fightful reported Kai was a priority for Triple H as he looks to reshape the roster in his vision.

The report also included an interesting tidbit about the stable originally being pitched months ago but being rejected by McMahon. It seems Triple H had a different idea.

