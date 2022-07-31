Julio Rodriguez Placed on Mariners IL with Hand Injury from Getting Hit by Pitch

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners placed rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez on the injured list Sunday.

General manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters X-rays on Rodriguez's injured wrist came back negative. Manager Scott Servais said the team will be cautious with its young outfielder:

Rodriguez was named to the American League All-Star team after a stellar first-half performance. The 21-year-old also had a breakout moment in the Home Run Derby when he hit a total of 81 homers, including 32 in the first round.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Rodriguez missed Seattle's first four games with a wrist injury. He had an MRI on July 23 that showed bruising with no structural damage.

In four games after returning to the lineup on July 26, Rodriguez showed no lingering effects from the injury. The Dominican Republic native had three extra-base hits (two home runs) and reached base six times in 17 plate appearances.

The Mariners were given a scare in the eighth inning of the July 30 game against the Houston Astros. Rafael Montero's fastball ran too far inside, hitting Rodriguez on the wrist and knocking him out of the game.

Manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game that Rodriguez was going to have X-rays and they "pray that it's not broken."

Rodriguez has been instrumental in Seattle's recent surge up the AL standings. He is hitting .271/.334/.482 with 18 homers, 57 RBI and 21 stolen bases, pacing the Mariners in all three categories.

The Mariners won 14 consecutive games between July 2 and July 17 and are currently in the second AL wild-card spot. They are chasing their first postseason appearance since 2001, the longest active drought in MLB.