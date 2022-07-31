Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight Card Postponed Because of Weight Issue

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Next week's fight between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. has been postponed because of an issue with Rahman's weight, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions told ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

Rahman's promoter, Greg Cohen, said the weight at which the fight was going to occur was changed to 204 pounds because Rahman was having trouble getting down to 200 pounds, which the two were supposed to fight at, per insider Dan Rafael.

Rafael reported that Paul then offered to fight at 205 pounds, but Rahman still weighs 214 pounds and is struggling to lose weight. Paul doesn't appear to be too happy about the cancellation:

"First Tommy [Fury] Fumbled and now Hasim Rahman Crumbled," Paul wrote on Twitter. "These boxers are the most difficult people to work with and continually lack professionalism and confidence to fight me.

"I apologize to all of the of the other fighters on the card, our partners, our team and the fans."

Paul's Twitter bio also reads: "Hasim Rahman Jr and Tommy Fury were both too afraid to fight me and I'm not the 'real boxer'... lololol."

The bout was going to be Paul's first against an actual pro boxer and was set to take place in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Rahman is 12-1 in his career with six knockouts and wins against Raymond Ochieng, Mario Rodriguez Juarez and Nathan Bedwell, among others. His only loss came against James McKenzie Morrison via knockout in April.

Paul, meanwhile, is 5-0 in the early stages of his boxing career, with wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former basketball player Nate Robinson, mixed martial artist Ben Askren and former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Had next week's bout between Paul and Rahman occurred, Paul would have had a shot at earning a WBC ranking, per organization president Mauricio Sulaiman. However, it's unclear where he would've ranked.

Paul was scheduled to fight Fury twice in the past, but both bouts were canceled. They were originally scheduled to fight in December, but Fury had to pull out after suffering a broken rib and chest infection.

The fight was rescheduled to Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden, but Fury, who is from England, was denied entry into the United States for a press event earlier this summer and failed to get the issues with his visa sorted out, which resulted in the bout being canceled.

Rahman was supposed to be the replacement for Fury at MSG next weekend.

It's unclear who Paul will fight next, though he has expressed interest in fighting UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz in the past. However, UFC President Dana White said in December that a bout between Paul and either of the two was never going to happen.

"No [that's not happening]," White said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas (h/t MMA Fighting's Mike Heck). "You notice he wants to f--king fight everybody that's not in his weight class, guys that are older and all of this other bulls--t. Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else's leg, you goofball."

So, we'll just have to wait and see what's in store for Paul in the coming weeks and months.