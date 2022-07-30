Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston 'Seriously' Considering Offers on JD Martinez, Veterans

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are considering dealing some of their veterans ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, including five-time All-Star JD Martinez.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also reported that catcher Christian Vazquez and starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who are impending free agents like Martinez, could be on the move.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts will stay, per Heyman, but he can opt out of his contract and leave Boston after this season.

The Red Sox have been in a complete tailspin since July 5, when a 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays kickstarted a 5-16 stretch that's included a 28-5 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays and a pair of road losses to the New York Yankees by a combined score of 28-3.

Boston entered Saturday last in the American League East with a 50-51 record, although the Sox are just four games behind the Rays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot at the moment.

Still, the writing may be on the wall for a team that is bleeding runs and losing games right now, and trading off the team's best available assets could be the best move at this juncture.

The 34-year-old Martinez is hitting .289 (.818 OPS) with nine home runs and 38 RBI. The 31-year-old Vazquez has posted eight homers, 40 RBI and a .280 batting average (.754 OPS). The 32-year-old Eovaldi has gone 4-3 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 81.1 innings (15 starts).

As far as specific teams go, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic speculated that the Mets could be in the mix for Martinez and Vazquez if any potential deals with some Chicago Cubs players on the block fall through.

For now, the Boston trio is still in town as the Red Sox host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday and Sunday.