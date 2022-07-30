White Sox's Tim Anderson Suspended 3 Games for Making Contact with Umpire

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended three games for making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Anderson is appealing the suspension and will be able to play until there's an official ruling.

After Anderson was ejected while contesting a high strike call, he appeared to bump into Mahrley's head with his helmet.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was also tossed from the game.

It's no surprise Anderson got upset with the strike call as the White Sox were down 5-3 at the time. In addition, Chicago is in a tight battle for the AL Central lead, just three games behind the Minnesota Twins for first in the division.

Friday's loss saw the White Sox drop to 49-50.

La Russa supported his player after the game, via Gavin Good of the Associated Press (h/t Yahoo):

“I don’t think Tim cursed him or anything. If you don’t allow a player to be emotional, (and) you have a bunch of robots out here playing, that’s not entertaining. That at-bat, I thought the pitches were questionable. He got upset. I think you need to allow players to spark, as long as they don’t cross a line. And that thing escalated before Tim did anything. He’s fired up. That’s the way he plays. That’s the way you’re supposed to play.”

Anderson received a one-game suspension earlier this season for giving fans the middle finger during an April matchup against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. However, his punishment was reduced to just a fine after an appeal.

The 29-year-old is having another solid season in Chicago, slashing .310/.351/.414 with six home runs, 25 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 71 games.

If Anderson's suspension is upheld, the White Sox can turn to Leury Garcia at shortstop. However, he hasn't been nearly as effective this year, hitting .205/.230/.270 with three home runs, 17 RBI and one stolen base in 73 games.