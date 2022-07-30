MLB Trade Rumors: Willson Contreras Being Discussed By Cubs, Padres Ahead of Deadline

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

While the San Diego Padres continue to be in talks for Juan Soto, they are also looking at potential alternatives ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, the Padres are having discussions with the Chicago Cubs about All-Star catcher Willson Contreras.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted the Padres currently have "a lot of things going on" leading up to the trade deadline.

Soto is the biggest domino that could fall before Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital noted the Washington Nationals plan to make one more attempt at signing their 23-year-old superstar to an extension, and if no deal is reached, "he will be traded before the deadline."

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Friday that there are "strong indications" San Diego and the St. Louis Cardinals are the leading candidates to acquire Soto.

Contreras seems like he will be easier to get in a deal at this point. The 30-year-old essentially said goodbye to the Chicago fans in his final at-bat during Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Cubs began a seven-game road trip Thursday that will finish two days after the trade deadline.)

The Cubs appear to have put a high price on Contreras in a trade despite seemingly having little leverage at this point. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that the New York Mets are also in on the veteran catcher, but the price is "still higher than they'd like."

Contreras, who can become a free agent at the end of this season, could be one of the most impactful hitters dealt prior to the deadline if he gets moved. The Venezuela native has a .252/.369/.460 slash line with 14 homers in 309 at-bats.

The Padres (56-45) are currently in the second wild-card spot in the National League. They lead the Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies by 2.5 games for the final playoff berth.