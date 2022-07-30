Bam Adebayo Says He Wants to Spend Rest of NBA Career with Heat amid Trade Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat have been linked as a potential suitor, but to acquire the four-time scoring champion, they'd likely have to part ways with Bam Adebayo.

As trade rumors surrounding Adebayo continue, the veteran big man reiterated his commitment to the franchise, saying he wants to end up like Udonis Haslem and spend his entire career in South Florida.

"If I could, I would," Adebayo said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen my grown up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It's just one of those things that's dope when people grow with you."

