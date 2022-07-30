Former 1st-Round Pick Jalen Reagor 'Battling for a Spot' on Eagles' Roster, per HC

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Saturday wide receiver Jalen Reagor will have to earn a place on the team's final roster for the 2022 season.

"We have great depth at the wide receiver position, and so he's battling for a spot," Sirianni told reporters. "He is working with [the second string] right now. He's gotten a lot of balls [thrown his way] over the past two days. He's done a nice job. He's battling for a spot. He's battling for his return spot. He's worked hard in the offseason to come back in great shape."

Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick, has recorded just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns across 28 games over his first two NFL seasons.

The 23-year-old TCU product finds himself in a crowded battle at the position following the Eagles' blockbuster acquisition of A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in April.

Brown and DeVonta Smith are locked in as the top two targets for quarterback Jalen Hurts. That leaves Reagor, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal and Greg Ward, among others, fighting to fill out the remainder of the wideout depth chart.

Track star Devon Allen, who played receiver at the University of Oregon, is making an effort to use his Olympic speed to crack the Eagles' roster, as well.

That leaves a lot of hurdles for Reagor to jump, from both an offensive and special teams perspective, in order to suit up for Philly in Week 1.

Some early reports from training camp suggest he's having a promising start, though:

Teams are often hesitant to give up on first-round picks before the end of their rookie contracts—Reagor is signed through 2023 with an option for 2024—because of the significant investment in terms of draft capital.

In turn, the Eagles will likely give the 5'11'', 197-pound playmaker every opportunity to make the squad, even as a limited offensive contributor with a more prominent role on special teams.

The high number of roster-worthy receivers Philadelphia has in camp prevents that from being a lock, however, so Reagor will need to continue to showcase improvement once the focus shifts to preseason games.

The Eagles open the exhibition slate Aug. 12 when they host the New York Jets.