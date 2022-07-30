MLB Trade Rumors: Braves Seeking Outfield Help Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves got outfield help before last year's trade deadline en route to winning a World Series crown, and they're reportedly looking to do the same in 2022.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com tweeted the latest on the trade front for Atlanta.

"The Braves are looking for outfield help, per source. A reunion with Joc Pederson (on concussion IL) could make sense, but the Giants are 4 games out of a Wild Card and haven’t decided to sell. A rival exec believes SF is “ready to sell” after losing 8 of 9 games since the break.

"Other outfielders available on the trade market include Ian Happ, David Peralta, Ben Gamel, Tommy Pham, Ramon Laureano. Alex Anthopoulos worked some deadline magic with his outfield acquisitions last summer (Joc, Duvall, Soler)."

Last year, the Braves added four outfielders midseason: Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario. Soler ended up winning the World Series MVP, Rosario took the National League Championship Series MVP, Duvall hit 16 home runs in 55 regular-season games and Pederson smacked three playoff homers. All of them contributed to the team's first Fall Classic win since 1995.

This season's team has gone 60-41, good enough for second in the NL East and first in the wild-card race. They are four games ahead of the next-closest team in the wild-card chase (the San Diego Padres) and just three games behind the New York Mets to lead the division.

They're set up for success thanks to a tremendous infield led by NL MVP candidate Austin Riley and a pitching staff with the third-best ERA in the NL, but they do need some outfield reinforcements.

Superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and 21-year-old Michael Harris have fared the best for Atlanta. However, Duvall is out for the year after undergoing season-ending wrist surgery. Rosario, who has spent time on the injured list this year, is hitting just .157. Guillermo Heredia sports a .127 average, and Marcell Ozuna is slashing just .221/.274/.401.

An additional bat or two to take over a corner outfield spot and/or spend time at designated hitter could go a long way toward back-to-back World Series titles. Plenty of names are out there on the trading block, as Feinsand noted, but the Braves don't have a ton of time to get something done. The trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.