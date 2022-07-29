Red Sox Trade Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez Potential Targets for Mets

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The New York Mets are ready to make a splash on the trade market in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

The Mets are interested in trading for Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, who noted Friday the team could "pivot" to the Boston duo if it finds the price for Willson Contreras and David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs to be too high.



The Red Sox are shopping Martinez, ESPN's Buster Olney (h/t Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors) reported earlier this week. It's unclear if the club is open to moving Vazquez, but he's set to become a free agent in the offseason.

Boston entered Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers fifth in the AL East with a 50-50 record. Pitchers Chris Sale, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, James Paxton, Matt Strahm, Matt Barnes, Josh Taylor and Tyler Danish are on the injured list, as are position players Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez.

The Red Sox have a 26.6 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs, so it would not be surprising if they were sellers before the deadline.

Martinez is in the final year of his contract, earning $19.4 million, which makes him a prime trade candidate. He has been a staple in the lineup since his arrival in 2018 and is hitting .293/.361/.466 in 84 games with nine home runs and 38 RBI.

While he can play the outfield, the 34-year-old is primarily a designated hitter. The Mets already acquired DH Daniel Vogelbach, but he is more of a platoon option against right-handed pitchers.

As for Vazquez, he's been one of the better offensive catchers in baseball. New York's top option right now is the defense-first Tomas Nido, who is hitting .218/.262/.251 with zero home runs and 16 RBI in 63 games.

James McCann, New York's starting catcher, is on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique. Acquiring Vazquez from Boston would add some stability to the position down the stretch.

Vazquez has spent his eight-year career with Boston and is hitting .277/.321/.426 with eight home runs and 40 RBI in 81 games.

The Mets stand first in the National League East with a 61-37 record and are trying to hold off the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves (59-41).