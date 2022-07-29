Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson Tied for Lead After LIV Bedminster Day 1

Jared C. Tilton/LIV via Getty Images

Patrick Reed and Henrik Stenson each shot a seven-under 64 to take a two-stroke co-lead after Day 1 of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Reed made birdies on the fourth through sixth holes and closed with this birdie on his last (the 17th).

The 2018 Masters champion's short game was on-point all day, like when he executed this chip on the par-five 15th to give himself a short birdie putt to move to six under.

Reed is playing for 4 Aces GC this week, and his team is in the lead after one day with an 11-under score. Twelve teams of four golfers apiece are competing, and team scoring is based on the top two results per quartet.

4 Aces GC team captain Dustin Johnson is tied for fourth at four under. He had to play a ball off a cart path, but that was no problem for the two-time major winner.

As for Stenson, he's into Round 2 at seven under after notching birdies on three of his last five holes, including one on No. 15 to close out his outing.

The putter was good to Stenson all day, and it worked here on No. 11 to move into a tie with Reed at five under at the time:

Stenson's team, Majesticks GC, is second on the leaderboard at 10 under thanks also to Ian Poulter (-3, T6).

Phachara Khongwatmai is solo third at five under thanks to this lengthy putt. He had six birdies and one bogey on the day.

Shots of the day include eagles from Brooks Koepka and Abraham Ancer:

Round 2 of the three-day tournament will begin with a shotgun start on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. ET.