2022 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Latest Projections Entering NFL Preseason

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The calendar has turned to August. Training camps are in full swing across the NFL. And that means the most wonderful time of the year has arrived in fantasy football.

It's fantasy draft season.

This time of year, hope springs eternal for every fantasy manager. Last year's glories and disappointments are forgotten. Everyone is 0-0. But hope can quickly turn to despair if draft day doesn't go like you'd hoped. So preparing for the big day is critical.

One of the resources available to managers in that regard is mock drafts. Practice runs before the big day. Participating in those drafts can be helpful, but you can also learn quite a bit about where players are being drafted and where potential values lie by examining drafts that have already occurred.

That's what we're going to do here. This isn't technically a mock—The B/R Mock That Ain't Charity Challenge will be played out in 2022. But in some ways, that's even better. The fantasy analysts (including Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton) and enthusiasts who participated in this draft were playing for real.

With that in mind, here's how this fairly straightforward 12-team PPR league's draft played out, starting with a pick that exactly all the people ever should see coming.