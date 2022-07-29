Robert Kraft Gives Elton John Autographed Helmet, Ball Before Last Gillette Concert

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft gifted Elton John with a signed helmet and commemorative football ahead of the singer's final show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Patriots' official Twitter account tweeted a photo of John and Kraft posing with the mementos:

Per TMZ Sports, John performed at Gillette Stadium in front of sold-out crowds Wednesday and Thursday as part of his North American farewell tour.

TMZ noted that Kraft and the 75-year-old John are good friends, and John served as the Patriots' honorary captain when they played a game at Wembley Stadium in London in 2009.

Kraft and John are both all-time greats in their respective fields.

With Kraft as their owner, the Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most by any franchise.

John is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and five-time Grammy Award winner known for countless hit songs, including "Rocket Man," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Tiny Dancer," "Candle in the Wind" and "Crocodile Rock."

John's North American tour will run through November before he shifts to Australia and New Zealand in January and then Europe from March through July 2023.