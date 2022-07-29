Report: Malachi Nelson to Visit Texas A&M; 5-Star QB Previously Committed to USC

Malachi Nelson (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

USC commit Malachi Nelson, a 5-star quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, is reportedly going to visit Texas A&M over the weekend.

ESPN's Paolo Uggetti reported Friday that Nelson, who previously flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC after head coach Lincoln Riley moved from the Sooners to Trojans, informed Riley of his decision to visit the Aggies.

Nelson is the No. 2 overall prospect in next year's class based on 247Sports' composite rankings behind only fellow quarterback Arch Manning, who committed to Texas.

An interesting aspect of the signal-caller considering another school is the fact he's already agreed to a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal related to his choice of the Trojans.

Jeremy Crabtree of On3 reported Nelson reached an agreement to promote SLAB, a Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Los Angeles, and host a few USC tailgating events during the 2022 season before officially becoming a college player next year.

It's another unique situation as teams, players and companies continue to learn how to navigate the NIL era of college sports.

For his part, the coveted quarterback prospect told Crabtree he's trying to make smart decisions about how to handle those offers based on what he witnessed during the first year of implementation last season.

"You want to put yourself in the right position to not look like you're just doing it for the money," Nelson said. "Last year there were some college guys that had a bad game and then they had to wake up the next morning and post this endorsement deal. It doesn't look very good. So, my team has put me in a good position to avoid that from happening."

Meanwhile, the Los Alamitos High School standout is one of two 5-star prospects committed to the Trojans for 2023 alongside wide receiver Zachariah Branch. USC ranks 13th in the early recruiting ranking for next year, per 247Sports.

Texas A&M is a distant 60th at this stage of the 2023 process, but the Aggies are coming off the No. 1-ranked class in 2022.

Getting Nelson to flip would be another massive recruiting victory for head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff, and it could spark another surge toward the top of the rankings for A&M.

For now, however, the quarterback remains committed to Riley and the Trojans.