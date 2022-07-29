Kevin Durant Rumor: Teams Won't Make a Move Until They Know They Can't Trade for SF

Elsa/Getty Images

One reason the NBA offseason came to a screeching halt after an initial flurry of activity at the start of free agency is that teams are still waiting for some resolution from Kevin Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, opposing clubs are "waiting on what could happen" with Durant and they "won’t make a move until they know they can no longer acquire" the 12-time All-Star.

The Nets have a lot of things to figure out with the start of training camp looming in September.

In addition to Durant's situation, Kyrie Irving seems likely to be traded at some point. The Utah Jazz seems inclined to start rebuilding after dealing Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and could move Donovan Mitchell.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Nets don't want the controversial point guard back "unless significant changes are made."

Since Durant made his trade request to the Nets on June 30, there has been no indication that any team has made an offer that is anywhere close to what it would take Brooklyn to move him.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among the teams on Durant's preferred list of destinations.

The Suns' situation was complicated by re-signing restricted free agent Deandre Ayton, who now can't be traded until Jan. 15.

On an episode of the Please Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), B/R's Jake Fischer noted the Nets likely wouldn't have interest in any offer from Miami that doesn't include Bam Adebayo.

If the Heat wanted to include Adebayo in a deal for Durant, the Nets would have to find a way to move Ben Simmons because NBA rules prevent teams from having two players on rookie max extensions acquired via trade.

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported earlier this week that Nets general manager Sean Marks wants to "drive the market and avoid the kerfuffle of Durant no-showing for training camp" if he doesn't get dealt.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Nets and Boston Celtics have had discussions about Durant on a deal centered around Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics offered Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to Brooklyn. The Nets countered by saying any proposal for Durant would need to include Brown, Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one additional role player.

"Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player assets or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions," Charania wrote.

Durant's on-court value and being under contract through the 2025-26 season mean he could bring a significant return to the Nets if they can find the right deal.

Even though he will turn 34 on Sept. 29, there's no indication that Durant is slowing down at this stage of his career. The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in 55 starts for the Nets last season.