Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Exec Says Angels Want 'Your Top 4 Prospects' in Trade

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly listening to trade offers for two-way star Shohei Ohtani. However, the team won't let go of the reigning AL MVP for cheap.

Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Thursday that an MLB executive has heard the Angels "want something like your top four prospects" in exchange for Ohtani.

While trading Ohtani seems unlikely, the Angels are still willing to listen to offers as they are in the midst of another lost season that will likely see them miss the playoffs for the eighth straight year. Teams will have until the trade deadline of 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2 to get a deal done.

While it isn't clear which teams are inquiring about a trade for Ohtani, Heyman and Sherman noted that "the teams currently trying for [Washington] Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto are the most logical ones to make calls" to Los Angeles. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners are reportedly in pursuit of Soto.

Ohtani won't be a free agent until after the 2023 season. He is in the midst of another spectacular season that has him in the middle of the MVP race once again.

Through 95 games, Ohtani is slashing .257/.352/.492 with 21 home runs and 59 RBI, but he's been even better on the mound. In 16 starts this year, Ohtani is 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 134 strikeouts in 93.1 innings. It would be a massive surprise to see the Angels deal him away prior to the deadline.

Heyman and Sherman noted that the "most likely" players to be traded by Los Angeles are starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, closer Raisel Iglesias and relievers Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup.