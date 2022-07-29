Hungarian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 4

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at a vital juncture of the 2022 Formula One season.

Sunday's race around the Hungaroring will be the fourth event in five weeks and the last one before the summer break kicks in.

Red Bull will attempt to win its first Hungarian Grand Prix since 2014 to keep Max Verstappen well in front of Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship.

Leclerc needs a standout performance in Hungary after a self-inflicted error cost him at the French Grand Prix last week.

Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz have been through any blunder you could imagine over 12 races. Ferrari needs a normal race to feel good about itself as a team going into the month-long break.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was anything but normal in 2021. Esteban Ocon captured the victory for Alpine and backmarkers Williams and Alfa Romeo had top-10 finishes each.

The back end of the field will hold a bit more focus on Sunday and for the rest of the season, as a spot on the grid opened up at Aston Martin after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement on Thursday.

The Aston Martin vacancy could create more motivation for some drivers looking to move up the Formula One ranks. No succession plans have been announced, and there is no guarantee that a current F1 driver will take that spot, but until it is filled, speculation will run rampant about it.