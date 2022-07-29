Projecting Deebo Samuel's Contract After DK Metcalf's Seahawks Deal

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel established himself as one of the best at his position last season, and he's hoping to get paid as such.

Samuel has reported to training camp but is not practicing while he awaits a new deal. San Francisco is reportedly optimistic that a deal will get done soon, but it likely didn't help matters that he watched yet another one of his counterparts get paid before him Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seattle Seahawks signed wideout DK Metcalf to a three-year extension worth $72 million with $58.2 million guaranteed. He reportedly received a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest ever for a wide receiver.

Metcalf's deal makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league and puts him in company with the many wideouts to earn major paydays this offseason.

So what does Metcalf's deal mean for Samuel? Both of them were second-round picks in 2019 with Samuel being selected at No. 36, 18 picks before Metcalf. They both have made similar impacts in their first three seasons, as Metcalf was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and earned second-team All-Pro honors that year, while Samuel garnered a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors last season.

While Metcalf's receiving production exceeds Samuel's, the latter has a versatility that is unmatched. San Francisco uses Samuel in a variety of ways, making him one of the more dangerous weapons in the NFL. He has 11 career rushing touchdowns, recording eight in 2021.

Based on Samuel's value and usage as a receiver-running back hybrid, negotiations for an extension can be tricky. The 26-year-old also has an extensive injury history, having never played a full season in his first three years.

It can be expected that Samuel's extension will compare favorably to Metcalf's, but San Francisco likely will include some protection for itself in a new deal. Samuel will likely receive similar guaranteed money and a similar average annual value, with possibly another year added to the deal. An extension in the range of four years and $100 million could be enough to entice Samuel to sign.

San Francisco should hope to get a deal done soon. The team is turning to second-year quarterback Trey Lance as its starter this season, so he will need all the weapons he can get. The 49ers will have their first padded practice Monday, so having Samuel present and happy with a new deal will go a long way toward San Francisco's preparations for the upcoming year.