Kirk Cousins Responds to GM's Comment That Vikings Don't Have a Brady or Mahomes

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't particularly concerned that his general manager doesn't view him in the same class as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told Jori Epstein of USA Today, "The one asset where you get nervous about not burning it down is quarterback" and suggested "we don't have Tom Brady" and "we don't have Pat[rick] Mahomes."

He acknowledged that a team "is more likely to win if you have that quarterback."

Yet Cousins told reporters Thursday, "I haven't given it much thought with training camp being so busy and consuming so much of my time," when asked about the comments. "I'm not too concerned about it."

In March, Cousins agreed to a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that keeps him in place through the 2023 campaign.

Adofo-Mensah's tone made it seem as if he was unsure about that decision, although the Michigan State product is coming off the third Pro Bowl season of his career. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Yet the team went just 8-8 in games he started and missed the playoffs.

It was emblematic of much of Cousins' career. He has consistently put up impressive numbers, with six seasons of more than 4,000 passing yards, but is still just 59-59-2 as a starter for Washington and Minnesota.

The Vikings have made the playoffs only once in his four seasons under center despite having playmakers such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota is in something of a transition with a first-year GM in Adofo-Mensah and a first-year head coach in Kevin O'Connell, but they didn't overhaul the roster this offseason. Instead, it seems as though they are hoping that talent will shine through and perhaps Cousins will parlay some of those individual numbers into team success.

If he doesn't, it wouldn't be a surprise if Adofo-Mensah looked elsewhere at quarterback next offseason.