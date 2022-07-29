Kurt Angle’s Vince McMahon Prediction, Talks Being in a Marvel Movie and More

Kurt Angle’s Vince McMahon Prediction, Talks Being in a Marvel Movie and MoreJuly 29, 2022
Three years removed from his in-ring retirement, Kurt Angle finds himself busier now than he was back when he was wrestling. Between his new supplement line, pursuing acting and bonding with family, he ensures his time is well spent.
Before any of that, Angle first has his upcoming installment of A&E's Biography: WWE Legends documentary airing this Sunday night. It will take an in-depth look at not only Angle's iconic career but also his life and the problems he had to overcome to live the life he does today.
As for a potential return to television in a regular role, Angle hasn't completely shut down the idea, especially if it were to involve managing Alpha Academy. In the meantime, you can expect the Olympic gold medalist to make the occasional appearance every now and again.
Ahead of his upcoming A&E doc, Angle caught up with Bleacher Report to discuss what he hopes viewers get out of it, enjoying life after wrestling, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and more.
How He Hopes His Documentary Can Help People
All of A&E's documentaries as part of Biography: WWE Legends so far have been both informative and entertaining, though this episode on Angle promises to hit different.
Despite adapting to the business amazingly well upon first breaking in, Angle's career was no walk in the park due to alcohol and substance addiction. His doc will cover all of that and so much more.
“I really hit on a lot of things I had to overcome," he said. "The documentary is about overcoming. Overcoming my addiction, my injuries, deaths of close family members. It's really about redemption and turning my life around and being a good husband, father and role model.
“Good things happen in your life, bad things happen in your life, but it's all about how you respond to them and how you overcome them," he added. "When you're high on your horse and doing really well, there's no complaints, but when you're down in the gutter, it's really hard to get out of it, and I know that personally."
Enjoying Life After Wrestling and His Current Contract Status
Angle's final match came at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Baron Corbin. Although it wasn't the swan song he originally envisioned for himself, it was evident he could no longer compete at the level he once could.
It was only recently that he went under the knife for a double knee surgery. He praised his doctors for their excellent work and ability to get him back to 100 percent months ahead of schedule.
“My wife and I actually just went on our honeymoon," he said. "It was 10 years ago we got married, but we never went on a honeymoon. It was also our 10-year anniversary on July 20. We went to the Bahamas for a week, it was incredible.”
Since retiring from the ring, Angle has been enjoying the fruits of his labor, specifically spending quality time with his wife, Giovanna, and six kids. Moreover, acting is the latest endeavor he's excited to explore with landing a role in a Marvel movie being his ultimate goal.
“[WWE] approach me every so often to have me do some stuff," he said. "I don't mind doing that stuff. That's why I don't commit to any one company. I do things for WWE when they need me to. I like to keep my options open, so I don't sign anything where I need to commit fully to a company. I'm just doing my own thing, I have my podcast, I have my own supplement company, and I've been taking acting classes because I want to start acting pretty soon. I would love to land a Marvel role.”
Is a Kurt Angle Biopic in the Works?
Angle's life and career are interesting enough that a biopic about him would be nothing short of fascinating.
The Olympic gold medalist has been batting around the idea for years, but until it gets picked up, it will remain a fantasy. He confirmed there have been no additional talks about it happening any time soon.
“I've been pushing for, I'm going to continue pushing for it," he said. "I thought my documentary was done really well, it's an excellent documentary. I think anybody could turn this into a movie. I'm going to keep looking and hopefully one day soon I will find someone that will do it.”
As for who he'd want to play him, only one name came to mind: Chad Gable.
“I love the kid! He's got a lot of charisma, he reminds me of myself," Angle said. "If I had to pick anyone to do my movie, it'd be Chad. He was also an Olympian in wrestling.”
Wanting to Manage Chad Gable
If it wasn't already obvious, Angle is extremely high on Gable and would love nothing more than to see WWE do something meaningful with him.
Gable and Otis have been all over Raw this year and even held the Raw Tag Team Championship for a time. Angle has history with Gable from one of his last matches on Raw in 2019, so the idea of them joining forces would be fantastic.
“I would love to manage Chad Gable and Otis," he reaffirmed. "I would've absolutely loved managing Jason Jordan and Chad Gable. I thought those guys would be a new Team Angle, and I was pushing for that before Jason got injured, but Otis actually took Jason's place.
"But I would love to manage those guys," he continued. "They both have a lot of potential. Otis is a big, burly guy, but he knows how to work and he's really good. Chad is really talented. That kid has all the tools necessary to be one of the best.”
An alliance with Angle would immediately skyrocket Alpha Academy to the talk of the Raw tag team division, but if it was an idea WWE was interested in, it likely would have happened already, unfortunately.
His Relationship with Vince McMahon and Thoughts on His Retirement
News of Vince McMahon's retirement has left everyone in shock, specifically those closest to him.
Despite the radical changes being made behind the scenes, Angle still has hope for the future of the company with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H now at the helm. Interestingly, he believes Vince will still be involved in some form.
"They're making adjustments," he said. "It's obviously sad to see Vince gone, he's what made the WWE tick. He was always the guy and he will continue to be the guy, whether he's there or not. I'm not worried about the company. I am a little bit concerned that Vince isn't going to be there, but I have all the faith in the world that Stephanie and Triple H will be able to carry that company.
"I honestly believe, and I don't know if I should say this or not, but I think Vince is going to be behind the scenes," he said. "I don't think he's ever going to let go of the product. He will send messages to Triple H and Stephanie and make sure he's involved, no doubt about it. I believe that in my mind."
As for the last time he interacted with McMahon, it was last Friday following his retirement announcement. That news came with McMahon under intense scrutiny after the Wall Street Journal reported he paid $12 million to four women since 2006 to secure non-disclosure agreements that suppressed allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.
"I texted him [last Friday] when he decided to retire and I just said, 'Love you, Vince.' I didn't want to go into detail what happened and this and that, but he said, 'I love you, too.'"
