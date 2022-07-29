Kurt Angle’s Vince McMahon Prediction, Talks Being in a Marvel Movie and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Three years removed from his in-ring retirement, Kurt Angle finds himself busier now than he was back when he was wrestling. Between his new supplement line, pursuing acting and bonding with family, he ensures his time is well spent.

Before any of that, Angle first has his upcoming installment of A&E's Biography: WWE Legends documentary airing this Sunday night. It will take an in-depth look at not only Angle's iconic career but also his life and the problems he had to overcome to live the life he does today.

As for a potential return to television in a regular role, Angle hasn't completely shut down the idea, especially if it were to involve managing Alpha Academy. In the meantime, you can expect the Olympic gold medalist to make the occasional appearance every now and again.

Ahead of his upcoming A&E doc, Angle caught up with Bleacher Report to discuss what he hopes viewers get out of it, enjoying life after wrestling, his relationship with Vince McMahon, and more.