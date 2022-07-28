Triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki Dies at Age 25 After Being Struck by Car

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Japanse triathlete Tsudoi Miyazaki died Wednesday after being hit by a car while training on her bicycle near Orleans, France, per Olalla Cernuda of World Triathlon.

The 25-year-old recently completed the Pontevedra World Cup in Spain and was at an individual training camp in France at the time of the crash.

"World Triathlon and the Japan Triathlon Union want to offer our deepest condolences to Ms. Miyazaki's family, friends, coaches and teammates," the organization said in a statement. "The thoughts of all the Triathlon Family are with you all in these terrible times."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.