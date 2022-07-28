Yankees Rumors: NY Seeking 'High-End' Starting Pitching After Andrew Benintendi Trade

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The New York Yankees remain on the hunt for a "high-end starting pitcher" ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

The organization continues to target Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo and reportedly has a scout on a special assignment to watch the right-hander. New York has also had discussions with the Oakland Athletics about Frankie Montas, per Martino.

Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez is also listed as a possibility.

The Yankees already made one big move on Wednesday, reportedly trading for outfielder Andrew Benintendi in a deal with the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees still have the best record in the American League at 66-33, but a 2-5 record since the All-Star break has forced the team to be aggressive on the trade market.

Castillo could be a major addition after earning his second career All-Star selection. The 29-year-old has a 2.86 ERA and 1.071 WHIP to start 2022, both of which would be a career high.

Montas has been nearly as productive with a 3.18 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 104.2 innings, following up a year where he finished sixth in voting for the AL Cy Young.

Both players are under team control through 2023, although the Reds and A's are both in last place in their respective divisions and could benefit by dealing their stars for prospects.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported both Castillo and Montas will "almost certainly move in the next week," although there is competition from the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners among other teams.

The Reds have also reportedly been slow to act on any potential trades for Castillo despite strong interest from the Yankees.

"They're telling people, basically, we'll get back to you on that," a source told Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Lopez could be another exciting option, going 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 20 starts for the Marlins this season.

The Yankees already have the third-best team ERA in the majors, but a team seeking a World Series title can never have enough pitching. Adding another front-line starter to a squad that already has Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes could make the team especially dangerous down the stretch.