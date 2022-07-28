LIV Golf Invitational Series 2022 Bedminster: Tee Times, Prize Money and Predictions

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The third of eight events on the LIV Golf Tour takes place in Bedminster, New Jersey from Friday-Sunday.

The first two tournaments on the 54-hole tournament circuit were won by South African golfers on the Stinger team.

Branden Grace took home first place in Portland earlier in the month and Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV event in London in June.

The Stinger team made up of four South African golfers took first and second in the team standings of the first two events. The Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces won the team event in Portland.

Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson are among the notable players once again in the 48-player, 12-team field for the event at Trump National Golf Club.

The New Jersey event is the last LIV Golf tournament until the September. Two events are scheduled for Boston and Chicago in September and the final three events of the season take place in October.

LIV Golf Bedminster Info

Dates: July 29-31

Live Stream: LIVGolf.com, YouTube, Facebook

Tee Times: All tee times can be found on LIVGolf.com.

Prize Money: $4 million to individual winner, $750,000 to each member of winning team.

Predictions

Stinger Team Continues To Find Success

Stinger has been the most successful team over the two LIV Golf events.

The team made up of Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel earned two victories, five top five finishes and one team title in London and Portland.

Stinger should continue to have more success because it is one of the most well-rounded four-man teams on the LIV circuit.

Most of the 12 teams are headlined by stars, like Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, but they do not have much depth. Whether it be older golfers past their prime, average golfers from PGA and DP World Tours, or up-and-coming players, the back-end team depth is not there in LIV yet.

The South African quartet played well in the 48-team field and some members of Stinger have experience playing alongside each other in team events.

The team members shot a combined 20-under in London, which was 14 strokes better than the next best team. They carded an 18-under overall score in Portland with more competition around them.

The biggest challenge in overall team quality to Stinger should come from 4 Aces. The Dustin Johnson-led team shot a combined 23-under in Portland and had three team members in the top seven.

Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez form one of the best foursomes in the field. The others have a lot of question marks in quality with at least one player.

Do not be surprised if 4 Aces and Stinger end up at the top of the team leaderboard once again this weekend in New Jersey.

Dustin Johnson Comes Away With Individual Crown

Dustin Johnson is the best golfer on the LIV Tour.

Not only does Johnson possess the overall quality to best the rest of the 47 players in the field, but he is also in solid form coming into New Jersey.

Johnson landed in a tie for sixth at The Open Championship. That was his best major finish and only top 10 mark in a major this season.

The two-time major champion should carry a ton of confidence from his performance at St. Andrews into New Jersey.

Johnson produced two 68s and a 71 to land in fourth place in his last LIV Golf event in Portland. He finished four shots off Branden Grace's lead at 13-under.

The 38-year-old carded six rounds of 71 or better in LIV events and that landed him a pair of top 10 finishes.

The consistency, confidence and overall talent is there for Johnson to once again contend for a victory.