Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt or Bayley: Who Will Show Up at WWE SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com

This weekend, WWE will descend on the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee to host the 35th annual SummerSlam. The "Big Four" pay-per-view has become a pivot point for the company’s biggest storylines and the destination for the year's best matches.

The Biggest Party of the Summer hosted memorable encounters like Bret and Owen Hart’s steel cage match in 1994 and the first Tables, Ladders and Chairs match in 2000. Booker T and The Rock also famously headlined the event the following year in a WCW Championship match. And who could forget Shawn Michaels and Triple H's grueling unsanctioned match in 2002 or AJ Styles and John Cena's incredible rematch and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair in 2016?

SummerSlam also marked the beginning of Becky Lynch’s meteoric rise as The Man. The former WWE Raw women’s champion returned at the same event last August and controversially defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds. To that end, the show has boasted several high-profile returns like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ shocking ThunderDome debut in 2020.

His reemergence during the pandemic era led to the most successful run of his career as The Tribal Chief. This is a testament to how impactful a major return at the event can be, but who will show up at SummerSlam this year?