WWE Rumors: Bayley Expected to Return from Injury for Road to WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE is reportedly planning to have Bayley back from injury during The Road to WrestleMania 38.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), the expectation is that Bayley could return to action as early as February, although it is considered more likely that her in-ring return will occur in March.

Bayley had surgery to repair a torn ACL in mid-July and was given a nine-month timetable to return. The nine-month timeline would have put her on track to return in mid-April, resulting in her missing WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3.

If Bayley returns ahead of schedule in February or March instead, it will open up the possibility of her competing on the WrestleMania card.

Bayley did not compete at The Showcase of the Immortals last year, but it wasn't because of injury. WWE simply didn't have a match for her, which resulted in her taking on a hosting role instead and getting involved physically with The Bella Twins.

She had an entertaining rivalry with then-SmackDown women's champion Bianca Belair after WrestleMania until she got injured.

Bayley is one of the most decorated women in WWE history with two SmackDown Women's Championships, one Raw Women's Championship, one NXT Women's Championship and two WWE Women's Tag Team Championship reigns.

She is also the longest-reigning SmackDown women's champion of all time, having held the title for 380 days before dropping it to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell 2020.

It is unclear how Bayley would be utilized at WrestleMania if she does come back in time, but she has been a popular pick among fans to be a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble and a potential winner later this month.

Meltzer's report suggests she isn't likely to be ready for the Rumble in St. Louis, but if she is, she will undoubtedly receive a massive reaction.

Regardless of when Bayley comes back, the WWE Universe figures to react positively despite her status as a heel, and WWE would be wise to have some big plans in place for her.

