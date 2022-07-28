Projecting 76ers' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2022 NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

If you had to gamble on Philly's minutes leader, Maxey would get my vote. Embiid, Harden and Tucker will all play a ton, but the Sixers will be cautious about not leaning too hard on them in the regular season. Maxey, meanwhile, should have a neon-green light in his age-21 season.

Coach Doc Rivers doesn't have to go 10-deep with his rotation—the lineups can be staggered to keep two of Embiid, Harden, Maxey and Harris on the floor at all times—but if he does, he could set up some interesting training camp battles.

Thybulle could be pushed for his minutes, as Philly isn't as desperate for his perimeter defense anymore and may not want to live with his offensive limitations. If there is an opening for more shooting and shot-making on the second unit, then Milton, Korkmaz or Joe could all push for that spot.

The one major question mark is the backup center spot, where Philly never found a great answer after trading away Andre Drummond last season. Reed is frisky, and Bassey is big and bouncy, but both have been foul machines and have trouble hiding their lack of polish. It would not be surprising to see the Sixers add a veteran center for a bit more stability.

