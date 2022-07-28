Clippers' Paul George Plans to Play in Drew League for 1st Time Since 2014

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The influx of NBA talent back into the Drew League will continue this weekend when Paul George suits up in the annual pro-am showcase in South Central Los Angeles, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

The Los Angeles Clippers star has not played in the Drew League since 2014.

George previously tried to suit up in the Drew League for MHP in a playoff game against LAUNFD in August 2017, but the commissioner denied him because he did not play in the regular season.

The Drew League has a rule against allowing players to compete in the playoffs if they didn't play in the regular season.

Returning to the Drew League will be a great way for George to get in on some competitive action after only appearing in 31 games for the Clippers during the 2021-22 campaign because of a UCL injury.

The 32-year-old was sidelined for about three months from December to March while recovering. He averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 35.4 percent from deep last season.

George will be only the latest high-profile player to suit up in the Drew League this summer.

First, Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James teamed up with DeMar DeRozan for the MMV Cheaters against Black Pearl Elite on July 16, helping lift the team to a 104-102 win with a 42-point performance.

Then Atlanta Hawks stars Trae Young and John Collins suited up for Black Pearl Elite, combining for 38 points in a 103-100 loss to Citi Team Blazers on July 23.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was also supposed to play in the Drew League on July 16, but he did not show up to play.

The Drew League became popular during the 2011 NBA lockout as stars like James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant suited up in the pro-am showcase to stay in shape. It appears to be becoming popular with NBA players once again.

Luckily for fans, the NBA and Drew League recently came to a deal to stream select games from July 23 until the championship game on August 21. So, it's reasonable to believe we'll be able to watch George play this weekend.