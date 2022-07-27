Triple H Responds to Seth Rollins' Rant on Match Being Taken off WWE SummerSlam Card

Triple H Responds to Seth Rollins' Rant on Match Being Taken off WWE SummerSlam CardJuly 27, 2022
Triple H has responded to Seth Rollins' tweet to fans apologizing for his previously scheduled SummerSlam match against Riddle being called off.
The latest edition of "WWE The Bump" revealed that Riddle suffered a stinger on Monday Night Raw after Rollins attacked him, thereby causing the SummerSlam match to be postponed.
WWE @WWE
BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/WWERollins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWERollins</a> injured <a href="https://twitter.com/SuperKingofBros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SuperKingofBros</a> with a vicious attack on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> that resulted in a brachial plexus injury (a stinger). Riddle is medically disqualified until full strength returns.<br><br>Due to this injury, Riddle vs. Rollins at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SummerSlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SummerSlam</a> has been postponed. <a href="https://t.co/JYauGAXuAN">pic.twitter.com/JYauGAXuAN</a>
However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the injury isn't real and that the decision was a creative one.
Fightful (h/t Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail) reported the injury is kayfabe and that the match will be moved to the Sept. 3 pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff, Wales.
Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy_DM
.<a href="https://twitter.com/FightfulSelect?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FightfulSelect</a> reporting that Riddle's injury is kayfabe and WWE has plans to move Rollins Vs Riddle to Clash at the Castle...<br><br>Perhaps Triple H is making his first creative play/surprise... <a href="https://t.co/kwInAMVI9K">https://t.co/kwInAMVI9K</a>
The news comes shortly after Triple H was named the new WWE Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement as Chairman and CEO.
The question now is what will happen to Rollins for SummerSlam, which is set to take place on Saturday in Nashville. Before Triple H's tweet, Meltzer relayed on Twitter that Rollins reportedly believes he's off the card entirely.
Triple H's tweet may imply that Rollins could stay on the card with a last-minute replacement, but as of now, he's off.
The most current iteration of the card features eight matches, with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar's Last Man Standing battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship serving as the main event.