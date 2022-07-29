Commanders' Chase Young Expected to Miss Time in Regular Season amid Injury Recovery

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young isn't expected to be ready for the start of the regular season while he continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in November.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Friday on 106.7 The Fan (via Ben Standig of The Athletic) the edge-rusher is going to miss "a little bit of time" to open the 2022 campaign.

Young started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. ESPN's John Keim reported in June that Young could start the season on injured reserve.

The 23-year-old tore his ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He posted 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 26 tackles and four quarterback hits in nine games before being sidelined.

Losing Young was a tough blow to the Washington defense, as he was expected to take the next step in his career after an impressive rookie campaign.

He posted 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 44 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games en route to a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

The Commanders will need defensive linemen Montez Sweat, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen to continue carrying the defense while James Smith-Williams steps up at Young's position during his absence.