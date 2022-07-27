Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Bought His Mom a Maserati, Paid Off Her House with 1st Million

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase revealed that he bought his mother a Maserati and paid off her house with part of the first million he earned on his rookie contract.

Chase sat down for the latest edition of GQ Sports' First Million seres and gave the entire lowdown on what he spent and saved.

The former LSU star signed a four-year, $30.8 million rookie contract with a $19.8 million signing bonus. He certainly justified the Bengals using the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft on him by catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to helping Cincinnati earn a Super Bowl berth.

