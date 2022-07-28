The 1 Thing Holding Back NBA's Top Under-25 Stars

1 of 10

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Ball made his first All-Star game in Year 2, increased his assist rate while cutting his turnover percentage and showed real defensive promise with his 6'7" frame.

While he'll always be one of the best and most creative passers during his time in the NBA, Ball could become a three-level scorer as he improves his ability to get to the free-throw line and finish through contact in the paint.

Among the 40 players who averaged 20 points per game or more last season, Ball ranked 38th in free-throw attempt rate at 19.4 percent, only above CJ McCollum and Klay Thompson. By comparison, fellow point guard James Harden had a free-throw attempt rate of 54.0 percent.

Ball is an excellent free-throw shooter—he connected on 87.2 percent of his attempts (15th overall in the NBA)—yet got to the line just 3.2 times per game.

Part of this improvement will be adding muscle to his 6'7", 180-pound frame. The ability to absorb more contact and still finish in traffic will allow Ball to get to the line more and capitalize on potential and-1 opportunities.

He'll also need to make a conscious effort to get into the paint more and not settle for mid-range jumpers or floaters. Only 20.4 percent of his total shot attempts came within three feet of the basket last season, down from 30.2 percent his rookie season.

With the uncertainty surrounding Miles Bridges' availability for next season and beyond after he was charged with multiple counts of felony domestic violence and child abuse, Ball will almost certainly need to take on a larger scoring role.