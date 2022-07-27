LIV Golf Increasing Prize Money Purse to $405M and Expanding to 14 Events in 2023

Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

LIV Golf is expanding its schedule and increasing its prize money for the 2023 season.

The circuit announced on Wednesday (via ESPN's Mark Schlabach) it will play 14 tournaments with a total prize purse of $405 million next year.

This season, the first year for the controversial golf league, the schedule consists of eight tournaments with a total purse of $255 million.

In May, after receiving an additional $2 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf announced plans to play 10 tournaments in 2023 and launch a full super league in 2024.

"LIV Golf's expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport's true potential," LIV CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement with Wednesday's announcement.

Dates and locations for the 14 events on the 2023 schedule have not yet been announced. Schlabach did note the organization's release said its events won't conflict with the four major tournaments, international team events or heritage tournaments.

The announcement comes on the eve of LIV golf's third tournament of the season. It will be held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The LIV circuit has generated controversy because it is funded by the Saudi Arabian government. The Saudi government has been accused of trying to improve its reputation around the world by sportswashing away its history of human rights violations.

LIV Golf has signed several notable names away from the PGA Tour, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced in June that all current and future golfers who take part in the LIV series will be indefinitely suspended by the PGA.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series consists of a team and individual event that take place concurrently. Each event features a field of 48 players with the player who has the lowest score after 54 holes being declared the winner.

There are also 12 teams of four players, with the two best scores in the group being used to decide where they rank after the first two rounds. The final round uses the top three scores in the group.