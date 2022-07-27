MLB Trade Rumors: Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas 'Almost Certainly' Will Be Dealt

Elsa/Getty Images

Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas are reportedly the most likely star-level pitchers to be dealt ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported both pitchers will "almost certainly" be traded before the Aug. 2 cutoff date.

Castillo is fresh off his second All-Star appearance but has not been able to prop up a Reds team that's sitting at 37-59. He is 3-4 with a 2.77 ERA and 1.08 WHIP this season, striking out 82 batters in 78 innings.

Montas has been mentioned in trade rumors dating back to the winter as the Athletics engage in yet another roster teardown. The righty is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 109 strikeouts in 104.2 innings for the 37-63 A's.

