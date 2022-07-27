Rumors on WWE Sale Talks and HHH in Charge; Reigns Hopes This Is Last Lesnar Match

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Not in Sale Talks

Despite speculation to the contrary, WWE is reportedly not engaged in sale talks in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement from his roles as CEO, chairman and head of creative.

According to CNBC's Alex Sherman, WWE stock rose 8 percent Monday largely on the belief among shareholders that a sale could be coming.

While WWE reportedly isn't having any talks, it has been speculated that Comcast, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, Apple, Amazon and Netflix could have interest.

Sherman noted WWE's television deals with Fox and NBCUniversal end in 2024, meaning that when it's time to negotiate new deals in 2023, companies could try to buy WWE outright rather than settle for a rights deal.

Nick Khan, who was named WWE's co-CEO along with Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter, has long maintained that the company is open to offers.

Stephanie McMahon is taking over as chairwoman as well, and her husband, Triple H, is now the vice president of talent relations and head of creative.

Free-Agent Wrestlers Reportedly Considering WWE with HHH in Charge

Triple H's ascension to head of creative could open up a world of possibilities for the company in terms of talent acquisition.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Andre Porter of Ringside News), multiple free agents and wrestlers who were previously under contract with WWE have suggested that Triple H's position increased the chances they want to sign with WWE.

Fightful noted that one anonymous former WWE Superstar has said it is now far more likely they would go back to WWE, while other free agents who have a relationship with Triple H said they are hopeful to have talks with him.

Also, a former NXT talent reportedly told Fightful they may have stayed with WWE rather than sign elsewhere had Triple H been in the position he is now.

The changing opinions aren't surprising given the differences between Triple H and McMahon as bookers.

While no one can argue with the success McMahon enjoyed in that role over the years, it is fair to say he was set in his ways and wasn't always open to new and different ways of thinking.

Triple H seems much the opposite in that he gave a wide range of performers chances to shine during his tenure as the head of NXT.

Many of WWE's top stars went through NXT and were mentored by Triple H, plus there are many former NXT stars who have left WWE without getting a fair shake on the main roster.

Triple H will likely bridge the divide that exists between NXT and the main roster, and he may bridge any potential divide between WWE and non-WWE wrestlers, as a roster run by Triple H would likely mean more opportunities for more performers.

Reigns Hopes SummerSlam Marks Last Match vs. Lesnar

WWE is billing the SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as the final match between two of WWE's top stars, and Reigns is hopeful the company remains true to its word.

Appearing on the Today show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Reigns responded affirmatively when asked if he wants SummerSlam to be his final time in the ring with The Beast Incarnate:

"I hope it's the last time. It hurts. It's brutal being in the ring with Brock. He's a big ol' country boy, and he's got such a great, legitimate background. He started out as an amateur wrestler, all the way through the collegiate ranks, into the UFC, as everybody knows, heavyweight champion. He's dominated WWE for a long time. The only problem he has is that Roman Reigns showed up and took over. So, it's gonna be great."

Reigns and Lesnar have clashed many times over the past several years with their most recent match occurring at WrestleMania 38 in April.

The Tribal Chief won to retain the Universal Championship and seize the WWE Championship, and he will put those titles on the line in the main event of SummerSlam.

This time, Reigns and Lesnar may be in line to have their best and most brutal match yet since it will carry a last man standing stipulation.

Adding even more intrigue to the bout is the possibility that Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, will cash in his money in the bank contract with the winner of the match.

Also, the winner of a match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on Friday's SmackDown will face the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar at Clash at the Castle in September, so one of them could have involvement at SummerSlam as well.

Whatever the case, most fans seem ready to move on from Reigns vs. Lesnar, so WWE may be wise to make SummerSlam their last dance.

