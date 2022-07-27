Cardinals' Training Camp Hotel Rooms Damaged by Torrential Rains

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals were hoping their new training camp hotel would be a convenient addition this offseason, but the weather in the area didn't cooperate.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss and Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that torrential downpours caused damage to approximately 15 rooms that were assigned to staff members. No player rooms were affected.

The Cardinals had previously spent the last nine training camps at the Renaissance Hotel in Glendale, which is located across the street from State Farm Stadium, the team's training camp site since 2013. But the team moved to a resort at the Wigwam this year, and it's about an eight-mile drive from the stadium.

Per Weinfuss and Schefter, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made the decision to switch hotels partly because of "a disagreement between the hotel and the league in pricing for the rooms during the week of Super Bowl LVII, which will be at State Farm Stadium."

At the Wigwam, the ballrooms were expected to be where the Cardinals would hold their meetings. However, "about a third" of the parking lot outside was completely under water Tuesday.

The Cardinals will participate in their first practice Wednesday. Arizona was dealt an early blow as wide receiver Marquise Brown, who was acquired during the NFL draft in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list because of a hamstring injury.