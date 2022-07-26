Leonard Fournette Reportedly Weighs 245 Pounds for Buccaneers Camp Arrival

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Leonard Fournette is back in shape after putting on some pounds during the offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back weighed 245 pounds when he reported to training camp Tuesday, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Fournette made light of concerns about his weight over the weekend.

The 27-year-old weighed "damn near 260" when he reported to mandatory minicamp in June, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, and Bucs coaches "were not happy."

Jordan Bush, Fournette's trainer, said the running back had put on weight. However, he said the story was "blown out of proportion" and that Fournette would be ready for the season.

"Honestly, he did return to us a little bit bigger than we wanted," Bush told The Athletic's Greg Auman. "He was also in the sauna every day, getting extra cardio every single day."

Fournette has been instrumental in the Buccaneers' success over the last two seasons, and he'll remain with Tampa Bay through 2024 after agreeing to a three-year, $21 million deal in March.

The LSU product had a solid 2021 campaign, rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

Fournette will lead a running back group that includes Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Giovani Bernard and Kenjon Barner. He is no longer competing for the team's top role after Ronald Jones signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

The Bucs open to the 2022 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 11.