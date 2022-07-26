Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on NFI List Because of Injury amid NFL Training Camp

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly dealing with some health concerns at the wide receiver position as they arrive at training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFC North team placed Sammy Watkins on the active/non-football injury list, which is reserved for players who suffer injuries in a non-football setting.

This comes after ESPN's Field Yates noted wide receiver Christian Watson was among the nine players the Packers placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The wide receiver spot has been under the spotlight for the Packers this offseason considering they traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and watched Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Secondary playmakers outside of Adams were a concern for Green Bay a season ago, so the loss of the five-time Pro Bowler only exacerbated the need to get Aaron Rodgers more weapons. Watson was one of those weapons as a second-round draft pick out of North Dakota State, as was Watkins as a one-year signee.

Health questions for each on the same day ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed future Hall of Famer Julio Jones despite interest from Green Bay feels like somewhat cruel timing for the Packers.

If he is able to stay healthy, Watkins has the opportunity to be the team's No. 1 wide receiver.

The Clemson product has suited up for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens throughout his career since he was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft.

While he has never lived up to the expectations that come with such a draft designation, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in his second season and has five different campaigns with more than 500 yards through the air.

Playing with Rodgers in an offense lacking elite weapons also seems like a chance for Watkins to rack up the targets as he looks to help replace Adams.

But he has to get healthy first.