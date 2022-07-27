Is It Time for the Red Sox to Sell J.D. Martinez Amid MLB Trade Rumors?

1 of 3

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Should Boston embrace the seller's mentality, it could be a busy deadline for the Sox.

Assuming Martinez's impending free agency is what could put him on the chopping block, a number of other proven performers could be in the same boat. Pitchers Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill are all on expiring deals. So, too, are catcher Christian Vazquez, utility man Enrique Hernandez and reliever Matt Strahm.

Of course, an even more prominent player should probably be added to that group. While Xander Bogaerts isn't technically on an expiring contract, he might as well be given the high likelihood he will opt out of the remaining three years on his deal after this season. So, could a Bogaerts deal be in the works? In a word: No. Or probably not, at least.



"Rival executives anticipate that even if Boston unloads a half-dozen players, Bogaerts, the star 29-year-old shortstop, won't be among them, even though he's set to hit free agency this winter," Passan reported. "Should Boston make Bogaerts available, however, he would be the best player out there, non-Soto division, and potentially upend the market days before the deadline."

Should things continue trending the wrong way before the deadline, it seems possible the Red Sox would let Bogaerts go for the right return if he's no longer part of their plans. They seemingly already signed his replacement in Trevor Story, who landed in Beantown by way of a six-year, $140 million pact in March, though it's possible the budget could allow for both middle infielders going forward.

