LIV Golf Reportedly Plans to Use Relegation, Promotion Tournament in Future

Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

LIV Golf is amid its inaugural season, having completed just two of eight events, but we're already beginning to learn of some changes set to be introduced for the 2023 campaign.

The Saudi-backed league plans to use relegation and a promotion tournament in its third season, according to Sports Illustrated's Alex Miceli. This means that it will keep a rankings list and the top 24 players at each event will earn points toward keeping their ranking for the 2024 campaign.

Four players at the bottom of the 2023 rankings will be relegated by LIV and the top 24 players will keep their status for the next season.

"According to sources, the relegation process is designed to ensure that the player pool in the LIV Golf Invitational events is refreshed each year, and that there is a clear, open and fair pathway for any player in the world to earn their place in these events," Miceli wrote.

However, team captains and players who have agreements in place with LIV Golf may be exempt from relegation, which means the likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau could be exempt. If a captain ends up being relegated, they can still manage their team.

Any player that is relegated can re-qualify by competing in the LIV "Promotions" event. It will be played over three or four days in 2023 and possibly include a 36-hole finale. Three players will move up from the event.

The news comes after Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig reported last month that the LIV Golf Invitational Series would transition to the LIV Golf League in 2023 and feature 12 set teams with four players each.

The new concept will feature 14 events.