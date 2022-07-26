WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 26

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Zoey Stark is back! The former NXT women's tag team champion was put on the shelf by Toxic Attraction and returned to take a new shot at the group. She is the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship, held by Mandy Rose.

The July 26 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 would open with Stark speaking on her recovery and vision for her future.

The D'Angelo Family took a major shot at Diamond Mine, laying out The Creed Brothers while Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp fought. Tony D'Angelo gladly accepted an eight-man tag team match challenge to showcase his group's dominance.

Xyon Quinn has gladly ruined Apollo Crews' NXT return, costing him a match against Giovanni Vinci. Crews wanted revenge in a match. Vinci would also compete on the night, facing Andre Chase.

Wes Lee looked to get his own revenge, fighting Grayson Waller while building momentum for a rematch against Trick Williams. Indi Hartwell hoped to turn around recent bad luck against Arianna Grace.



This show had a chance to surprise many by highlighting much of the best talent in NXT 2.0 in the ring and outside the ring.