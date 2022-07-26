Julio Jones Touted by Twitter as Missing Piece for Tom Brady, Bucs Winning Super Bowl

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loading up for what could be one of Tom Brady's final seasons with the franchise, and they landed the quarterback a significant target Tuesday by signing Julio Jones to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is now expected to be one of Brady's top targets in 2022 alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Following the loss of Rob Gronkowski, who announced his retirement this summer, adding Jones is exactly the receiving weapon the Bucs needed.

Jones is now being touted by NFL fans as the missing piece to Brady and Tampa Bay winning another Super Bowl, and the rest of the league should be scared.

Jones has dealt with injuries over the last two seasons, but when fully healthy, he's one of the best receivers in the NFL. During the 2019 season, he caught 99 passes for 1,394 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

Brady now has two targets who have recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in seven seasons—Jones and Evans—in addition to Godwin, who has posted two 1,000-plus receiving seasons, and Russell Gage, who has recorded back-to-back seasons with at least 700 receiving yards.

Beyond Jones, Evans, Godwin and Gage, Brady can also turn to Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr., Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman out wide. He also has Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph at tight end and Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White at running back.

Talk about dangerous.