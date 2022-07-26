Russell Wilson, Broncos Will Agree to New Contract 'At the Right Time,' GM Says

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Russell Wilson is expected to receive a contract extension with the Denver Broncos, but general manager George Paton didn't provide much clarity on the timeline Tuesday at training camp.

"We all want Russell here a long time,” Paton told reporters. "I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team, our team, we're just going to keep it in-house. Any decisions we may or may not have. I have a really good relationship with Russ' agent, Mark Rogers, and at the right time, we'll get a deal done."

The Broncos acquired Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in March. At the time, Paton said an extension for the veteran wasn't "imminent" but that the franchise didn't bring him in to not have him be around for a long time.

Wilson, who is under contract through the 2023 season, said during his introductory press conference that his goal was "to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls" in Denver.

There was really never a question of whether Wilson would be offered an extension by the Broncos.

However, it's unclear what type of deal he might land. Aaron Rodgers recently signed a three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with an annual value of $50.3 million, per Over the Cap.

Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was locked up to a five-year, $230.5 million extension that's worth $46.1 million annually, while Deshaun Watson agreed to a guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal that's worth $46 million per year.

Mike Klis of 9News noted in June that Wilson could seek a salary worth $250 million over five years. A salary worth $50 million per year would currently make him the second-highest paid quarterback after Rodgers.

Wilson has proved he's a true franchise quarterback, earning nine Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl. However, the 2021 campaign wasn't his best. He went just 6-8 as a starter as he completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against six interceptions.

It was the first time since the 2018 campaign that he didn't reach the 4,000-yard mark.

However, Wilson is expected to have a strong showing in his first season as a Bronco. In part, he'll be playing behind what's expected to be a better offensive line than what he had in Seattle in 2021.