Nick Bosa's New Contract with 49ers to Be Addressed Next Year, GM John Lynch Says

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is believed to be in line for a major contract extension, but it looks like he will have to wait a bit before he gets his payday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, 49ers general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Bosa's extension will be addressed next year and added, "His time's coming."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bosa is set to count for a $10.8 million cap hit this season, per Spotrac. San Francisco exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, which would pay him $17.9 million in 2023.

Lynch went on to say that the two years remaining on Bosa's deal are part of the reason for the lack of urgency toward an extension:

All signs point to Bosa staying put for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old told reporters in June that he wasn't concerned about contract negotiations, saying: "I've just been focusing on getting better. I'll let my agent worry about that."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared Bosa's sentiments, saying he was "not too concerned" with the slow-moving discussions and adding, "I fully expect Nick Bosa being here for a very long time."

After missing the majority of the 2020 season because of a torn ACL, Bosa bounced back in a big way last year. He ranked fourth in the NFL with 15.5 sacks to go with 52 total tackles and four forced fumbles on his way to earning his second career Pro Bowl selection.

If Bosa can once again stay healthy this season, the 49ers will have a strong chance of reaching the playoffs for the third time in four years. San Francisco reached the Super Bowl in 2019 and advanced to the NFC championship last season, so the team seems primed to continue its pursuit of a championship.