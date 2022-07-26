Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says He Believes Mike McCarthy Can Lead DAL to Super Bowl Win

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his continued confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

"I want to be real clear: He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl," Jones told reporters Tuesday of McCarthy.

Speaking with the Dallas Morning News' David Moore, McCarthy expressed his exasperation with the discussion over his job security in Dallas.

"It's irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job," he said. "I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That's what I'm asking.

"My viewpoint is it's not a story. It's a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm."

The Cowboys went 8-8 in Jason Garrett's first three full seasons. Not only did Garrett keep his job for a fourth year, but he also remained in Dallas for nine full seasons before Jones decided to make a coaching change.

Without Dak Prescott for most of the year, Dallas went 6-10 in 2020 under McCarthy. The team improved to 12-5 and won the NFC East in 2021. Still, losing in the Wild Card Round—and the nature of the defeat to the San Francisco 49ers—eroded some of the goodwill McCarthy gained by guiding the franchise to the playoffs.

With Jones turning 80 in October and clearly desperate to collect another Super Bowl ring, one can't help but think McCarthy will be under a fair level of scrutiny in 2022 and not just from people outside of the organization.

More telling than Jones' public support of his head coach might be the fact that the Cowboys haven't yet extended McCarthy's contract beyond its current five-year term.

The good news for McCarthy is that there's a straightforward way for him to silence his skeptics and earn a new deal: win a Super Bowl.

Should the Cowboys fall well short of that goal again, Jones' tone about his head coach might change.