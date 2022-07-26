Larry Bird No Longer Has an Active Role with the Pacers, Confirms Kevin Pritchard

Mark Brown/Getty Images

NBA legend Larry Bird has stepped back from maintaining an active role with the Indiana Pacers.

"Yeah, he’s not active," president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said to Fieldhouse Files' Scott Agness. "But look, Larry is a good friend of mine and he’s a good friend of Rick’s (Carlisle). At any time we need help, we know where to look. He’s always available."

Bird coached the Pacers for three seasons, guiding them to the 2000 NBA Finals. But he retired from coaching following the 1999-00 season.

The Hall of Famer returned to the organization in 2003, taking over as president of basketball operations. He remained there until stepping down in May 2017, paving the way for Pritchard to assume the role.

Bird maintained an advisory position with the Pacers in the ensuing years, and it appears he'll continue to have the opportunity to share his input with the front office.