Misael Sanchez Dies at Age 29 from Injuries Suffered During Brawl at Soccer Match

Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man in California died Monday due to injuries he suffered in a brawl he suffered while playing in an adults soccer game at Oxnard High School on July 10, according to Jeremy Childs of the Ventura County Star.

Carey Everhart, a detective for the Oxnard Police Department, told KEYT's Jade Martinez-Pogue the fight stemmed from a contentious officiating decision during the match. Officers arrived and discovered Misael Sanchez, 29, was unresponsive.

Sanchez was transferred to a local hospital and in critical condition.

Childs reported the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office will perform a full autopsy Tuesday to determine Sanchez's cause of death.

Police arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, and the investigation remains ongoing.