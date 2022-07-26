Xander Bogaerts Trade Rumors: Rival Execs Don't Expect Red Sox to Deal Star SS

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to trade star shortstop Xander Bogaerts ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"Rival executives anticipate that even if Boston unloads a half-dozen players, Bogaerts, the star 29-year-old shortstop, won't be among them, even though he's set to hit free agency this winter," per Passan.

The four-time All-Star can opt out of his six-year, $120 million contract in the winter, and that figures to be the route he takes based on his performance this season.

Bogaerts is batting .312 with a .443 slugging percentage and seven home runs in 93 games. Per FanGraphs, he's fourth among shortstops in WAR (3.7) and second in wOBA (.362).

Per Passan, Bogaerts will look to sign for $200 million or more as a free agent, and that's a reasonable benchmark if Corey Seager can get $325 million over 10 years from the Texas Rangers.

If the Red Sox hold onto the four-time Silver Slugger beyond the deadline, it could signal their desire to lock him down with a long-term extension. But Boston hasn't gone above and beyond to retain its top homegrown talent in recent years.

The team traded Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers rather than meet his asking price on a multiyear contract. In June, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers "were eons apart in talks this spring" on an extension.

With the qualifying offer going nowhere, perhaps Boston is content to watch Bogaerts leave and receive a draft pick in the process.

Of course, Bogaerts basically holds all of the cards because he has a full no-trade clause. Although leaving the Red Sox, who at 49-48 are three games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League, might give him a better shot at contending for a title, he could be perfectly happy to remain right where he is for the second half of 2022.

In that case, Boston's hands would be tied.