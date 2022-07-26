Cristiano Ronaldo to Discuss Future with Manchester United Following Transfer Rumours

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly discuss his future with Manchester United with club officials at the training ground on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo formally requested that Manchester United let him leave the club this summer so that he can compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. United missed out on the Champions League after a sixth-place finish in the English Premier League.

Ronaldo was granted permission by the club to skip its tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, meaning he has not yet worked with new manager Erik ten Hag, who replaced interim manager Ralf Rangnick in May.

Last year, Ronaldo signed a deal with Manchester United running through June 2023, marking the start of his second stint with the club.

He previously played for Man Utd from 2003-2009, scoring 118 goals across all competitions, before moving to Real Madrid.

It was with Real Madrid that Ronaldo established himself as an all-time great, scoring 450 goals in 438 matches across all competitions. He followed that up with 101 goals in 134 matches over three seasons with Juventus.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo reportedly has limited transfer options even though Manchester United are open to accommodating him if a club would be willing to take on the final year of his contract.

Per ESPN, Manchester United want to move him outside the EPL, but Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have ruled out the possibility of acquiring him. Even EPL rival Chelsea are against the idea of pursuing him.

While Ronaldo can still contribute at a high level, as evidenced by his 18 goals in 30 EPL matches last season, his £500,000-per-week contract will be the main sticking point for most clubs.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the UEFA Champions League, but the Portuguese star has not hoisted the trophy since 2018.

If Manchester United are unable to find a willing taker, Ronaldo may have to go without the Champions League this season, play out his deal with Man Utd, and attempt to get them back in the Champions League field for next season.